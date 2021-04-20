



Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is considering his International future, with Nigeria keen to secure his services.

Danjuma, 24, has played for the Netherlands twice at senior level.

The Cherries star featured in a UEFA Nations League game against Germany and scored in a friendly against Belgium.

A new rule approved by FIFA in September means players can switch nations, if they have played no more than three competitive games prior to them turning 21.

The Sun last month claimed Danjuma would be able to represent Nigeria. Danjuma was born in Lagos to a Dutch father and Nigerian mother.

And the Cherries forward revealed the Super Eagles may be “interested” if he continues to be overlooked by Holland.

He said: “I’ve heard some bits about Nigeria but I can’t say too much about it though.

“My mum is Nigerian and my father lived 23 years in Nigeria as well.





“The culture is still within the family, so it’s not disregard for the Nigerian side. It’s a choice I will think about but I need some time, obviously.

“I think they are interested but obviously I play for the Dutch national team already, I scored for the national team already, so I’ve made that decision.

“With the choice, I would like to represent Holland as well but then again I’m not being called up at the moment.

“So on the back of that, maybe I need to make some decisions.

“I’ve played for Holland at senior level. One cap in the Nations League and one against Belgium but that wasn’t an official match. They have changed the rules so, if you have one cap, you can still change.

“It isn’t a decision I can make just in a split second. I need to think about it.

“To be fair the club is the most important thing for me at the moment.

“I just want to make sure the club gets back into the Premier League and whatever happens with the national team that’s secondary to me to be honest.”