Bournemouth have completed their fourth signing of the summer, bringing in Arnaut Danjuma.
The Dutch winger joins from Club Brugge.
“Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me,” the 22-year-old told afcbTV.
“The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.
“I’m excited to be here.
“I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started.”
Danjuma has appeared twice for the Netherlands, scoring once, and netted five times in 20 appearances in Belgium’s top flight last season.
