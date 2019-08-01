<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bournemouth have completed their fourth signing of the summer, bringing in Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutch winger joins from Club Brugge.

“Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me,” the 22-year-old told afcbTV.

“The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.

“I’m excited to be here.

“I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started.”

Danjuma has appeared twice for the Netherlands, scoring once, and netted five times in 20 appearances in Belgium’s top flight last season.