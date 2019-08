Bournemouth have completed their fourth signing of the summer, bringing in Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutch winger joins from Club Brugge.

“Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me,” the 22-year-old told afcbTV.

“The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.

“I’m excited to be here.

“I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started.”

Danjuma has appeared twice for the Netherlands, scoring once, and netted five times in 20 appearances in Belgium’s top flight last season.