



Josh King struck twice as Bournemouth continued their best start to a Premier League season to earn their biggest top-flight away win with a 4-0 thumping of 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The battle between the league’s two biggest surprises turned into an unexpected one-sided romp for Bournemouth, who were inspired by their attacking duo of King and Callum Wilson and aided by the 32nd-minute sending-off of Christian Kabasele.

David Brooks put Bournemouth ahead after a swift 14th-minute counter before a double blow for Watford saw Kabasele dismissed for bringing down King, who picked himself up to score a penalty.

King combined with Wilson for Bournemouth’s third just before the break and Wilson got in on the scoring act just after the restart.