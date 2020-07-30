Bournemouth have reportedly accepted a €45m offer from Manchester City for Nathan Ake.
That’s according to several sources, including the Athletic and the BBC, which claims that the Dutch centre-back is on the verge of joining City.
Pep Guardiola’s side have been in the market for a new central defender for a year now, and were close to signing Harry Maguire from Leicester 12 months ago.
But it seems that City finally have their Vincent Kompany replacement, and will pay the Cherries €45m for the 25-year-old.
