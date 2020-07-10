



Brazilian club Botafogo has opted to sign another ex-Chelsea star Salomon Kalou after been heavily linked to former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi

The Ivory Coast international made the switch to Botafogo following his departure from German side Hertha Berlin.

Details of the deal were not revealed, however, the club confirmed that they decided to go for Kalou, 34, after failing to recruit his compatriot Yaya Touré.

Kalou, who spent six seasons at Chelsea, says he is “happy and proud” to join Botafogo, who will return to action when the Brazilian league resumes in August after months of suspension due to Covid-19.

At his new club, the Ivorian will play alongside former Japan international Keisuke Honda who joined the Fogao last January.

It is not yet clear if Botafogo will still consider a move for Mikel or the acquisition of Kalou marks an end to the interest in the Nigeria creative midfielder.





Only recently, Botafogo had turned their attention to Mikel after failing to agree on a deal with Manchester City legend, Yaya Toure.

Mikel is a free agent after terminating his contract with Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor in March.

The former Chelsea midfielder was pleased with the approach from Botafogo but talks have slowed down in recent weeks giving the recent rise of coronavirus in Brazil.

The 32-year-old was an important player at Trabzonspor, making 19 league appearances and helping them to the top of the standings before the Super Lig was postponed by the Turkish Federation.

Apart from being a former Chelsea star, Mikel is well known to Brazilian fans, having represented the country at the 2013 Confederations Cup and 2014 World Cup held in the South American country.