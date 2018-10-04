



FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Ladan Bosso, has stepped down from his position at the club over unpaid salaries.

Bosso is being owed five months salary, just as his players as well, it was gathered.

Bosso who joined the club in November 2017 taking over from former Ghanian international, Yaw Preko, revealed he walked away after his side’s win over Supreme Court in the Aiteo Cup round of 64 clash in Abuja.

“We are still been owed salaries, but aside that, I’m no longer with the team. I left the club after our Aiteo Cup Round of 64 win in Abuja,” he said.

FC Ifeanyiubah, winners of the Aiteo Cup in 2016, finished in 17th position after the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season ended abruptly.

They were also eliminated from the Aiteo Cup by second-tier league side J. Atete in the Round of 32.

Bosso however revealed that he will be willing to return should all the outstanding salaries are cleared.

“Once that is sorted we will sit again to negotiate fresh terms again.”