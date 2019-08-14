Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini on a four-year contract.
The left-back leaves Ligue 1 side Rennes after 98 appearances and three goals in all competitions.
Bensebaini, 24, won the Africa Cup of Nations in July, starting in defence as Algeria edged Senegal 1-0 in the final.
He trialled with Arsenal in 2015 and faced the Premier League club in the Europa League last term.
Gladbach agreed a reported fee of €10million with Rennes to make Bensebaini their fifth signing of the close season.
Marco Rose’s men begin the new Bundesliga campaign at home to Schalke on Saturday.
