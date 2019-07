Borussia Mönchengladbach have officially completed the signing of Guingamp forward Marcus Thuram.

Thuram has signed a four-year deal with the club, for a reported fee of around €12m.

The 21-year-old impressed last season, scoring 13 goals and assisting three in 42 appearances.

Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal were also interested in Thuram – son of World Cup winner Lillian – who opted for Gladbach instead.