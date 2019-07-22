Borussia Mönchengladbach have officially completed the signing of Guingamp forward Marcus Thuram.
Thuram has signed a four-year deal with the club, for a reported fee of around €12m.
The 21-year-old impressed last season, scoring 13 goals and assisting three in 42 appearances.
Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal were also interested in Thuram – son of World Cup winner Lillian – who opted for Gladbach instead.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]