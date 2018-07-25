Germany winger Andre Schuerrle is set to return to the Premier League by joining Fulham on loan from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, according to reports on Wednesday.

“Andre is having his medical check at FC Fulham,” his agent Ingo Haspel told German daily Bild.

German magazine Kicker report that the transfer is a loan deal with Dortmund releasing Schuerrle from their tour of the USA “due to negotiations with another club”.

If the deal goes through, this will be the second stint in the Premier League for Schuerrle, who played for Chelsea from 2013-15.

Fulham have returned to England’s top flight, winning promotion last season via a play-off, after four years in the Championship.

The 27-year-old shot to fame at the 2014 World Cup when his superb cross led to Mario Goetze scoring the winning goal in the final to give Germany their fourth title.

However, a loss of form and injuries meant he failed to win a place in the Germany squad for this year’s World Cup and only managed three goals and 10 assists in 33 games for Dortmund since joining from Wolfsburg for 30 million euros ($35 million) in 2016.