Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho joins Manchester United

Another star touches down in the ‘Theatre of Dreams’. His transfer was rumoured for the best part of a year, forming one of the most memorable transfer sagas in recent times. Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Jadon Sancho, who will complete his medical and finalise personal terms with the club after the European Championships.

When Manchester United come calling, very few can turn it down. Jadon Sancho was no exception.

United fans around the world will be celebrating the arrival of their new star man, who will join the ranks alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The club have announced his signing on their official channels, revealing a deal has been reached in principle with Borussia Dortmund. Sancho’s signing will be subject to a medical and the finalisation of personal terms, all of which will be completed after his European Championships with England.

What had rumoured for the best part of a year is now a reality. The Englishman will return to his home country to start writing a new chapter of his history as a Manchester United player.

It was Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watske that confirmed Sancho’s transfer during the presentation of new boss Marco Rose. The agreement between the two clubs was reached for 85 million euros.

Sancho returns to Manchester – this time the red side – with great promise. His numbers in Germany don’t lie. 50 goals and 57 assists in 137 matches, all for a 21-year-old who still has so much of his career ahead of him.

United’s statement was as follows: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho. The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship.”\