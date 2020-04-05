<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has given his verdict on who he considers to be Africa’s best player at the moment and his choice might not come as a shock to many.

Haaland, 19, is one of football’s rising stars and has quickly shot to prominence among fans following the well-publicized transfer battle among Europe’s biggest sides for the Norwegian’s signature.

He famously turned down Manchester United, the English Premier League and the chance to be reunited with his former Coach and Norway Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the process too.

Haaland’s decision to also move to Germany with Dortmund and snub the EPL hasn’t at all affected his interest in teams and players in the league it turns out.

So far this season several African players among them Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, current African player of the year Sadio Mane and Wilfred Ndidi, have put some shine on the EPL with scintillating performances and some could get nominated in the team of the season.





Recently, during a live Q&A with fans on IG, Haaland was quizzed about whom he thought was Africa’s best player.

The Norwegian, who is a teammate with Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi; back to back winner of the young African player of the year, was emphatic about the most impressive performer so far this term.

“There’s been a lot of good African players these years, but right now I think Mane,” said the Striker.

Last season the Senegalese won the UCL scoring four goals in the European campaign and 22 in the EPL to emerge Africa’s best.

This term he goals contribution has hit 22 (14 goals, 7assists) in the EPL with Liverpool on course to lift the title and perhaps Mane still the top candidate for Africa’s top prize for individual performance.