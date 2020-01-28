<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund are all set to sign Emre Can but Paco Alcácer stands in the way of a move.

The Bundesliga club are hoping to sign Can this month and aim to use the Juventus man in defence. A versatile midfielder, Can has previously played in a back three for club and country.

According to Bild, Dortmund are ready to pay over €20m to secure a deal, while Can is willing to take a pay cut to join BVB.

However, even then Dortmund can’t afford the €10m-a-year salary they have agreed with the 26-year-old.





The deal now appears to be tied to Alcácer’s future. The striker is no longer needed at the Westfalenstadion and, according to reports in Spain, has agreed a move to Valencia.

Dortmund and Valencia still need to agree terms and, if they do, Can will be clear to get his switch.

A €30m price-tag on Alcácer’s head could be a stumbling block but Dortmund could lower that if they are determined to get Can’s move through.