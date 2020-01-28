Borussia Dortmund are all set to sign Emre Can but Paco Alcácer stands in the way of a move.
The Bundesliga club are hoping to sign Can this month and aim to use the Juventus man in defence. A versatile midfielder, Can has previously played in a back three for club and country.
According to Bild, Dortmund are ready to pay over €20m to secure a deal, while Can is willing to take a pay cut to join BVB.
However, even then Dortmund can’t afford the €10m-a-year salary they have agreed with the 26-year-old.
The deal now appears to be tied to Alcácer’s future. The striker is no longer needed at the Westfalenstadion and, according to reports in Spain, has agreed a move to Valencia.
Dortmund and Valencia still need to agree terms and, if they do, Can will be clear to get his switch.
A €30m price-tag on Alcácer’s head could be a stumbling block but Dortmund could lower that if they are determined to get Can’s move through.