<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Wolves rising star Chem Campbell, Football Insider can reveal.

The German giants are keeping tabs on the midfielder, 16, as they assess top young British talents who can be lured to the Continent.

A Dortmund source has told Football Insider that Campbell is on their target list following extensive scouting missions.

Wolves are vulnerable to losing the Wales Under-17 international as he has yet to sign a professional deal, which he cannot do until he turns 17 at the end of December.

Campbell has yet to break into the Wolves first team but he is so precocious that he is already on the radar of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portugese invited the wonderkid to train with the first team in pre-season and he has recently broken into the club’s Under-23s side.

Campbell has also scored twice in five appearances for Wolves in the Under-18 Premier League and is earning rave reviews in youth team football.

Dortmund are targeting outstanding British youngsters following the extraordinary success of Jadon Sancho since he was signed from Manchester City two years ago.

Other elite German clubs have followed suit, with Ademola Lookman lured from Everton to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal during the summer window.

Everton right-back Jonjo Kenny is also on a season-long loan at Schalke, where he is playing regularly and making a strong impression.