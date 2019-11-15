<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal scout Sven Mislintat has leaped to the defence of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé.

Mislintat was crucial in bringing Dembélé to Dortmund from Ligue 1 side Rennes, leading to his breakout 2016/17 season where he helped win the DFB Pokal.

The France international was later sold to Barcelona for €100m, but question marks over his attitude and consistency continue to hamper him.

“Ousmane, like I have said many times before, is in a sense, a bandit,” he told Die Welt.

“If you understand him and support him, he can win games on his own. That helped Dortmund to be successful, but it also means that if he wants to go to Barça, he will do everything to make it happen.

“I find it very unfair that this transfer is discussed only negatively. Clubs need to stop talking about the bad player and the good club.

“Talented players who may have a slightly tricky character barely have a chance to make it to the top, but often these players are real winners.”

Since joining in 2017, Dembélé has registered 19 goals and 17 assists for the Blaugrana.