Borussia Dortmund insist they will not stand in Jadon Sancho’s way ahead of a summer departure, but have warned prospective suitors that the England international will not come cheap.

Sancho has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in world football following another stunning season in the Bundesliga, scoring 14 goals and providing a further 15 assists to attract the interest of Europe’s leading clubs.

Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be amongst the frontrunners to secure the signing of the 20-year-old this summer and their hopes have been boosted by the comments of Hans-Joachin Waztke, the Dortmund chief suggesting the club are open to allowing Sancho to leave the club at the end of the season.





However, Watzke insists that Dortmund‘s preference is for the player to remain at the Westfalenstadion, and has warned it will take significant funds – likely in excess of £100m – to prize the winger away from Germany.

“You always have to respect what the player wants,” Watzke told Bild. “We already said before corona that our preference is for Jadon to remain with us.

“I can say clearly that even the very rich clubs, despite the current existential crisis, shouldn’t think they can get a bargain from us. We don’t have to sell anyone below their value.”