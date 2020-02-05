Marco Reus will miss around four weeks after he limped out of Borussia Dortmund’s cup clash with Werder Bremen injured on Tuesday.
The Dortmund skipper didn’t complete the 3-2 loss after suffering a muscle injury.
Reus will now sit out Bundesliga games against Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg. He will also miss the first leg of BVB’s Champions League clash with PSG.
With games against Borussia Mönchengladbach, PSG and Schalke coming up in early March, Dortmund could also be without their captain for those huge clashes.
