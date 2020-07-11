



The rumours surrounding Jadon Sancho to Manchester United just will not die down, but Borussia Dortmund could end up as big winners yet.

While the German giants are almost certainly preparing themselves for a monster bid, Manchester United will be mulling over whether or not a deal can be done.

According to reports last week, United are only willing to pay around €50m for Sancho this summer. The sum isn’t even half of the €120m Dortmund are looking for.

Though the English club may go further in their efforts, it’s also time to consider alternatives. And that’s where Dortmund could be big winners.

According to Laurie Whitwell of the the Athletic, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé has been suggested as a possible signing should Sancho’s move fail to materialise.





Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona would want around €80m for the winger.

Oft injured, Dembélé has struggled to impress since his 2017 move to Camp Nou from Dortmund.

His disappointing time with the club so far has meant Dortmund are still waiting on €20m of outstanding bonuses for the Frenchman. But if he were to be sold now, Dortmund would reportedly be guaranteed that €20m from Barcelona.

That could be huge at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hit hard and the club has lost around €45m this financial year.

Enough to tempt them into keeping Sancho, who is under contract until 2022, for one more year before finding a way to replace him? Time will tell.