German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in Club Brugge Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis.

According to the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Dortmund are one of the sides showing strong interest in Dennis.

The publication reported that Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre in particular is enthusiastic in having the 22-year-old in his team.

Also, it was gathered that a Dortmund scout was present during the Belgian Cup game between Club Brugge and Zulte Waregem on February 5th.

Aside Dortmund the likes of Stade Rennes and OGC Nice made an effort last summer for Dennis.





Also other clubs who had been linked to Dennis are AS Monaco, Sampdoria Genoa, Newcastle United, Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United.

In early September 2019, Dennis extended his contract at Brugge to 2022.

Dennis joined Brugge from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in the summer of 2017 for 1.3 million euros.

He has scored five goals in 18 league appearances for Brugge this season.

He made headlines in this season’s UEFA Champions League when he scored two goals in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the group stage at the Santiago Bernabeu.