Maximilian Philipp has left Borussia Dortmund, completing a move to Dynamo Moscow.
The Bundesliga club have received a fee reported to be around €20m for the versatile forward.
Philipp joined Dortmund two years ago and scored 11 times in 48 appearances for the club.
“It was something special for me to play for Borussia Dortmund,” the Berlin-born 25-year-old said.
