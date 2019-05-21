<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A year after Amazon took us behind the scenes through Manchester City’s record-breaking 100-point season, there could be some fresh new content to keep us busy.

According to Bild, there has been a camera crew shooting non-stop through Borussia Dortmund’s 2018-19 campaign, where they fell just two points short of reclaiming the Bundesliga title.

The black and yellow were knocked out in the round-of-16 in both the Champions League and the DFB Pokal.

Manchester City’s eight-part series came out in August and Dortmund’s footage is expected to be released around the same time.

However, BVB’s docuseries will only be between four and six episodes. The club is expected to receive €5m from Amazon.