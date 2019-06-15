<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing a sensational return for Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels.

Hummels left Dortmund to join Bayern back in 2016, where he has since won three Bundesliga titles and one DFB Pokal.

According to BILD, manager Niko Kovač has already sanctioned his departure and will command €20m for his signature.

The Bavarians welcome Lucas Hernández and Benjamin Pavard to the club this summer, which is likely to push Hummels down the pecking order.

Dortmund are looking for an experienced defender to marshal their young side with Hummels – who already knows the club – a perfect fit.

Lucien Favre’s side are also tracking Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, who is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen.