<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abdou Diallo is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund have confirmed.

According to reliable Dortmund-based outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, Diallo will move for €32m, with a further €2m available in bonuses.

“That’s how it has turned out,” sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed to the newspaper.

“Abdou has decided he would like to take on another challenge, and it the deal works for us financially.

“Therefore, we have agreed to the transfer.”

Diallo, 23, joined Dortmund from Mainz for €28m just last summer.

The centre-back, who can also play left-back, has decided to move after the arrival of Mats Hummels at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund are currently in the US but Diallo did not travel with the squad.