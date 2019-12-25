<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea have been told that Jadon Sancho will cost £100 million to sign from Borussia Dortmund should they look to buy the attacker in January.

The Blues had a lean summer due to a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, but that has lifted for the winter and the Premier League club are expected to be one of the most active sides in the winter window.

Express Sport claim Chelsea are considering bids for Sancho, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, and will snub Sancho if Dortmund don’t lower than valuation in the coming weeks.

Express Sport reports Sancho is – along with Wilfried Zaha and Timo Werner – one of a number of forwards Chelsea are keen on buying in the new year.

However, they have decided to hold off pursuing a deal if Dortmund will not climb down from the whopping £100m valuation they have put on the 19-year-old’s head.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains Chelsea’s all-time record signing having rocked up at Stamford Bridge in a £72m move in the summer of 2018.

Marina Granovskaia and co. are unwilling to blow that figure out of the water, despite Lampard’s admiration for Dortmund winger Sancho.

Sancho has bolstered his reputation as one of Europe’s top young attackers this season by netting nine goals and providing nine assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

The former Watford and Manchester City youngster also had a hand in four goals in six Champions League appearances as Dortmund booked their place in the last 16.

Dortmund’s price tag might see Chelsea sharpen their focus on Crystal Palace’s Zaha, who tried to force his way out of Selhurst Park over the summer.

The 27-year-old is more experienced than Sancho, has proven himself in the Premier League and would cost around £20m less than the Dortmund flyer.

RB Leipzig’s Werner is another option as Lampard seeks to make up for lost time having been banned from signing new players over the summer.