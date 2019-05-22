<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard.

The Belgium international has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up having spent five years with Gladbach.

He becomes Dortmund’s second summer signing after Germany left-back Nico Schulz completed his move from Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

“We are delighted that Thorgan has decided to join Borussia Dortmund,” sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

“He is a seasoned Bundesliga player and Belgian national player who will help us with his pace and quality of finishing.”

The final fee for Hazard has not been disclosed by either club, with reports suggesting it could be anywhere from €25 million (£22m/$28m) to €40m (£35.2m/$44.7m).

Hazard has had an agreement in place to join Dortmund for some time, with only the technicalities of the deal between the two clubs required to get it over the line.

The 26-year-old leaves Gladbach having made 182 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 46 goals and laying on 44 assists.

He moves to Signal-Iduna Park off the back of his best Bundesliga campaign to date having been directly involved in 22 goals as Gladbach finished fifth to secure a Europa League place for next season.

“I am grateful for five great years at Borussia Mönchengladbach and very nice memories,” Hazard said.

“This was the perfect time to take the next step in my career. I am proud to play for Borussia Dortmund – a top club with incredible fans.”

Hazard takes the place of Christian Pulisic in the Dortmund squad, with the USA international having joined Chelsea in January before spending the second half of the season back at Dortmund.

He will likely play off the left-hand side, with Jadon Sancho on the right and a combination of Paco Alcacer, Marco Reus and Mario Gotze through the middle.

Hazard is unlikely to be the last member of his family to move during the summer window, with brother Eden likely to be departing Chelsea for Real Madrid before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.