Borussia Dortmund have completed their third signing in two days, signing Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen.

The German international joins on a contract until 2024.

The fee is thought to be in the region of €25m after Dortmund activated a release clause in the 23-year-old’s contract.

Brandt had attracted interest from the likes of Juventus, Atlético Madrid and Tottenham after racking up seven goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

However, he snubbed those clubs to remain in Germany.

“Even though Brandt is already an experienced Bundesliga and international player, he is still young at 23 years old and has still potential to develop,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

“He can play in several attacking positions and will enhance our game with his creativity.”

Dortmund had already confirmed the signings of Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard his week as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.