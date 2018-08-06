German club Borussia Dortmund say Belgium international Axel Witsel is set to join them from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

Dortmund claim they have met the 29-year-old’s release clause and that the midfielder has agreed to join them on a deal until 30 June, 2022.

Witsel started his career at Standard Liege before joining Benfica.

He then spent five seasons at Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg prior to moving to China in January 2017.

“After the World Cup, I was determined to transfer back to Europe,” said Witsel, who has joined up with the Dortmund squad at their pre-season camp in Switzerland.

“I didn’t have to think about it for very long after our first discussion because Borussia Dortmund is one of the best clubs on the continent in my opinion.”

Witsel has nearly 100 caps for Belgium and helped his country finish third at the 2108 World Cup.