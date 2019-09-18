<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in Jadon Sancho.

Prior to this, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desire to sign the young Englishman was purely speculative and only based on reports.

Now it appears United’s interest is real and official but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily land Sancho.

It’s likely even for such a move to become even slightly possible, Solskjaer will have to ensure his side qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Even then, the Red Devils would probably have to break the bank to pry him away from Dortmund though it’s likely they’ll have plenty of competitors.

Solskjaer has targeted emerging British talent so far in the transfer market so it makes sense he’d go after Sancho too.

The question though does become just how realistic is this deal and where will he fit in, in terms of the starting XI.

With Daniel James playing superbly so far and Solskjaer’s love for Marcus Rashford clearly evident, it may mean dropping either one for Sancho or playing the Dortmund star in a different position.

Either way, the German giants are obviously not willing to even begin preliminary talks for their star man so it will take some doing to secure his signature.