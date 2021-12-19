Borussia Dortmund chief: Real Madrid are very interested in Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is of interest to Real Madrid. No one had said it out loud until now, as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed that Real Madrid have enquired about the Norwegian player.

Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland in 2022. Many teams have shown interest in the Norwegian, but few have been confirmed by Borussia Dortmund themselves.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of the German side, claimed that Real Madrid are interested in the powerful Borussia striker, who could leave the club next summer.

“Everyone is talking about Erling Haaland, no matter where he goes. All I know is a guarantee that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 other teams now, but I know that for sure,” Watzke told ‘Bild’.

Watzke did, however, give Haaland a piece of advice: “He might leave, but he might also stay. I had a very good conversation with Mino Raiola a few days ago. Conversations are always friendly, and that call was friendly. No doubt we will have another meeting in the next few weeks.”

“The focus is on Haaland’s development. As with Lewandowski, I would like to be proud of Erling at some point if he wins the Champions League. Personally, I think it’s good for him if he stays a bit longer in the Bundesliga. Raiola is a person who knows what he is doing,” confirmed the Borussia CEO.

In the same vein is Michael Zorc, Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, who confirmed that negotiations to keep Haaland in the team will continue in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that the Norwegian is one of the most important men to be on the market in 2022. And Real Madrid have already positioned themselves to land the striker.