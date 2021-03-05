



Borussia Dortmund’s head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl expects in-demand forward Erling Braut Haaland to remain at the Westfalenstadion for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 20-year-old has become one of the most sought-after players in world football following another prolific season with Dortmund, where he boasts 27 goals in 27 matches across all competitions this season.

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in Haaland, but Dortmund chief Kehl does not expect the striker to depart this summer.





Speaking to German outlet Bild, Kehl said: “We assume that he will stay beyond the summer and become an even better player with us.”

Chelsea were also thought to be in the running to sign Haaland, but a recent report claimed that the Blues have no chance of signing the Norway international as he ponders his next career move.

The striker is understood to possess a £66m release clause which activates in the summer of 2022, but despite Kehl’s comments, a nine-figure sum could supposedly be enough to secure his services this year.