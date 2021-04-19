



Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that both Dortmund and Bayern Munich are against the formation of a Super League.

Plans to launch a Super League were announced by 12 of Europe’s leading clubs late on Sunday night.

However, they do not have the support of either of Germany’s two biggest clubs.

“The members of the European Club Association (ECA) gathered for a virtual conference on Sunday evening and confirmed the board decision of last Friday remains valid,” Watzke said in a statement released on Dortmund’s website.





“This decision means the clubs wanted to implement the planned reform of the Champions League. It was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA board to reject the plans to form a Super League.

“Both German clubs who are represented on the ECA board, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have been 100% in agreement in all discussions.”