German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly close to signing another Moroccan international in Younes Belhanda.

After signing Achraf Hakimi on loan from Real Madrid, the German club is seriously considering recruiting Galatasaray’s midfielder Belhanda.

According to MoroccoWorld news, Dortmund coach Lucian Favre wants to sign Belhanda before the end of the summer transfer window as the duo previously worked together at the OGC Nice.

“Lucien Favre (Dortmund) would think of Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray). The two men met and appreciated each other in Nice, and have remained in contact since,” wrote Manu Lonjon on Twitter.

Should the move materialise, Belhanda will play alongside his Atlas Lions compatriot Hakimi, who signed a two-year loan deal on July 11.

Throughout his career, the 27-year old has played for Schalke 04, OGC Nice, Dynamo Kyiv, and Montpellier’s as well as France national U20 in 2010.

Moreover, Belhanda was one of the Atlas Lions players to strongly criticise the video assistant referee (VAR) that led to their loss against Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.