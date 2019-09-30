<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund are bracing themselves for the exit of England star Jadon Sancho.

The 19-year-old has developed into one of European football’s most exciting talents since moving to the Bundesliga from Manchester City in 2017, with a host of the continent’s leading sides having been linked with a big-money move for the talented teenager.

“No decision has been made [about his future]. But you don’t have to be a prophet to know he won’t play here for another five years,” Zorc told Kicker.

“He has taken this positive development [at Dortmund]. I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs.

“We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that.”

Sancho has begun the new campaign in impressive fashion, scoring three goals and registering four assists in six Bundesliga appearances, whilst the winger also netted his first senior goals for England with a brace in the recent Euro 2020 qualifier with Kosovo at St Mary’s.

Manchester United have been the club linked most strongly with a move for Sancho, though the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool are amongst a host of leading clubs having also been credited with an interest.