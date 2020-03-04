Borussia Dortmund will reportedly pay a club record €35m fee for Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham this summer.
Bellingham has enjoyed a stunning rise for his boyhood club, breaking Trevor Francis’ 49-year record as Birmingham’s youngest ever appearance-maker (16y 38d) earlier this season.
According to Sportbild, personal terms have already been agreed with the 16-year-old and only minor details require completion.
Should Dortmund complete a €35m deal, this would surpass their current transfer record – the €30.5m paid for Mats Hummels in 2015.
The Bundesliga club believe their track record with young players gave them an edge in negotiations, and believe the midfielder can follow a similar trajectory to Jadon Sancho.
Manchester United also expressed an interest in January and saw their late €40m bid rejected, however Bellingham expressed doubts over wanting to join the Old Trafford club.
Vinícius Júnior is still the most expensive 16-year-old after Real Madrid paid Flamengo €38m for his signature in 2017.