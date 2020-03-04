<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund will reportedly pay a club record €35m fee for Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham this summer.

Bellingham has enjoyed a stunning rise for his boyhood club, breaking Trevor Francis’ 49-year record as Birmingham’s youngest ever appearance-maker (16y 38d) earlier this season.

According to Sportbild, personal terms have already been agreed with the 16-year-old and only minor details require completion.

Should Dortmund complete a €35m deal, this would surpass their current transfer record – the €30.5m paid for Mats Hummels in 2015.





The Bundesliga club believe their track record with young players gave them an edge in negotiations, and believe the midfielder can follow a similar trajectory to Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United also expressed an interest in January and saw their late €40m bid rejected, however Bellingham expressed doubts over wanting to join the Old Trafford club.

Vinícius Júnior is still the most expensive 16-year-old after Real Madrid paid Flamengo €38m for his signature in 2017.