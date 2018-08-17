Gus Poyet has been suspended for a week by Bordeaux after his criticism of the club about the sale of a key striker.

The former Brighton boss said the club were a “disgrace” for selling striker Gaetan Laborde to Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier without his permission.

The 50-year-old had threatened to resign after Thursday’s Europa League win over Mariupol.

He said: “I’m not happy. It’s my worst day at this club. I asked not to let him leave until we bring in a player.”

The ex-Chelsea midfielder, who joined the French club last January, added: “I will make a decision. I don’t know if this will be the end for me [at Bordeaux].”