Girondis Bordeaux captain Laurent Koscielny has lavished on the club’s forward Josh Maja following the Nigerian impressive performance in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Maja struggled to make much impact at the club last season following his arrival from Sunderland in January but seems to have settle down well this term.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 16 league appearances for Paulo Sousa’s men this season.

He is currently the club’s joint top scorer along with Nicolas de Roussel de Préville.





Koscielny who has played with some of the game’s best forward’s believes his young teammate is one of the strikers in the Bordeaux squad.

“He (Maja) is certainly one of the best strikers in the squad. He can score with his right foot, left foot and has power too. There are very few players who can do this, “Koscielny told Ligue 1 official website.

“He is good in the air too. He is very good. Physically he is also very strong as he has good experience playing in England. So he knows what duels means.”