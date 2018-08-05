French Ligue 1 side, Girondix Bordeaux, have announced they have reached an agreement with Belgian club, KAA Gent for the transfer of Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu.

”We inform you that an agreement has been reached, subject to the signing of all administrative documents, with @KAAGent, for the transfer of Samuel #Kalu,” reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle on Sunday.

Kalu, 22, is seen as an ideal replacement for Malcom who joined Spanish champions Barcelona this summer for €30m from Bordeaux.

It was reported on Saturday that Bordeaux will pay €8m for the player who has two years remaining on his current contract with Gent.

Kalu scored seven league goals in 32 appearances for Gent last season in the Belgian Juliper League.

He joined KAA Gent from AS Trencin of Slovakia in 2016.