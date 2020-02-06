<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu has been told by Coach of Bordeaux Paulo Sousa to change his mentality or continue to be left out of the team.

Samuel Kalu has dropped down in the pecking order and having it difficult to break into the line up of the Ligue 1 side again.

Sousa however confirmed that the winger is suffering from an injury, before revealing he was also left out of the team because of lack commitment.

Sousa also questioned the mentality of the 22 year old and urged to show enough commitment or continuing missing out from his team.





“Samuel Kalu cannot yet train normally with the group, he has a knee problem,” Sousa told the club website.

“We did an exam (MRI) and he has nothing, but he is in pain and cannot train He just started running again yesterday (Monday), so we have to reinstate him.

“But we are waiting for him to change his mental attitude and his level of commitment in training to have a place to play again on the team.

“He doesn’t change his mentality, there is no place for him in our matches. But it’s the same for the others.”

Kalu has missed the last four games for Bordeaux and he’s not expected to feature in weekend league game.