KAA Gent have reportedly agreed to sell Samuel Kalu to Bordeaux in a deal worth around €8m.

Gustavo Poyet had identified Kalu as the player who can bring more speed and creativity to his squad, following the departure of Malcom to Barcelona.

The Les Girondins had an initial bid for the Nigerian rejected by Gent with the Belgian side reportedly looking for around €15million.

Kalu’s agent arrived in France last week to help get a deal over the line, and it now appears the 21-year-old will be unveiled as a Bordeaux player this week.

The Nigerian is expected to soon arrive in France for a medical after personal terms have already been agreed.

Last season, Kalu scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 32 league appearances.