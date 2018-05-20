Former Super Eagles coach Jo Bonfrere has told the team to focus on their first two World Cup Group D rivals Croatia and Iceland rather than be preoccupied with the final group game against favourites Argentina.

Nigeria open their Russia 2018 campaign on June 16 against Croatia, before they take on Iceland on June 22.

Their final group game is on June 26 against Argentina.

“Argentina is not a problem. Croatia and Iceland are big problem,” the Dutch coach said.

“You beat Argentina and you don’t beat Croatia or Iceland, then not good.

“So, you must beat Croatia and Iceland, yes you are in round two because six points you qualify.

“That is it – win the first two (games) and wait for what happens in last match (against Argentina).”

Bonfrere, who made history by leading Nigeria to an historic Olympic football Gold in 1996, praised the 30-man provisional squad named by Gernot Rohr, saying with the tight tactics and attitude the Eagles will fly high in Russia.

“Yes, it is good list, great players, Nigeria have good players and the coach did a good job in his selection”, Bonfrere said.

“There are good talents in Nigeria, they are doing well in Europe.

“With good tactics and right mentality, why the Super Eagles will not do well in World Cup?”