Former Super Eagles technical adviser Jo Bonfere has released a vague disclaimer on the match fixing allegations against his former boss Clemens Westerhof.

Bonfere, made the statement via a press release he sent to the media on Monday which looks like a disclaimer to the claims credited to him in a recent interview with Lagos-based radio station Brila FM that Westerhof sold Nigeria’s USA’94 World Cup Second Round match to Italy for $100,000

The Dutchman however failed to state exactly what he told his interviewers about Westerhof in the interview.

Here is the excerpts of the press release;

“The history of Nigerian football is part of my life and career and I am proud to have contributed in making the 90’s a decade particularly rich for Nigerian football on the international scene.

“During the 1994 USA World Cup, It was universally recognised that the Super Eagles was made up of a particularly talented group of individually gifted players. And that Nigerian team could have beaten any opposition during that competition.





“Like many Nigerians, I also believed that getting to the semi-final was achievable. Such a feat was only hindered by other issues beyond our control at that time.

“On a Personal level, I can only regret not pushing that generation of players into attaining their full potential. Especially considering we had a qualified and experienced technical staff.

“I share the regret many Nigerians had, of not seeing that squad reach the final four stage of that World Cup,

“While the recent polemic in the press does not reflect the entire context of the interview I had with some journalists, it was clearly no intention of mine to generate unnecessary controversy or dig up old wounds.

“The misunderstanding that followed is largely regrettable and needless. And should not distract us from the point of focus today, which should be centred on ways of elevating the level of Nigerian football to what we used to know.”