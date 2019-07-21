<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dutchman Jo Bonfrere has posited that the present crop of young Super Eagles players have the potential to jell into a great squad and rule the continent if properly managed.

Super Eagles won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, following a hard fought 1-0 triumph over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the Third-Place match on Wednesday.

And the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games soccer gold-winning coach of Nigeria U23s told newsmen that though the Gernot Rohr’s men did not achieve their 2019 AFCON dream in Egypt, they have shown there are better days ahead.

“Yes, they lacked tactics and cohesion at the Nations Cup. They were not creating the scoring chances be expected, but the players are young, they are good individually and if well managed, yes, they can do it (in future).

“Nigeria has plenty talents. They are young and they can play together more. Yes, it will be a good team in the future”.

The Africa Cup of Nations silver medal winner in 2000 admitted Algeria deserved to win the AFCON 2019 title.

“The final was great, Senegal was good but, yes, Algeria played more tactics. They are the worthy champions of Africa.”