Former Super Eagles technical adviser Bonfrere Jo has blamed the team’s exit at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America on the erstwhile handler of the side Clemens Westerhof.

The Super Eagles agonisingly lost 2-1 to Itlay in their second round match in the competition.

The three-time African champions were a minute away from recording a famous victory against the Italians before Roberto Baggio netted the equalising goal.





Baggio then struck from the spot in extra time to hand victory to Arigo Sacchi’s men.

Bonfrere, who was Westerhof’s number two at that time has come out to say that the latter sold the game to Italy.

“Yes Everyone blames the coach. The coach did something wrong and we lost before the game started,” Bonfrere revealed in an interview with a Lagos radio station.

“He sold the game for $100,000, that’s why we lost against Italy. If you don’t believe, you can ask the players.”