Former Super Eagles Coach Bonfrere Jo has laid the blame for Nigeria’s National Team’s ouster at USA 94 on the shoulders of head coach Clemens Westerhof.

Coming barely a day after defense trojan Emeka Ezeugo, popularly known as The Destroyer made similar revelations, Jo has also confirmed to newsmen that coach Westerhof sold the game against Italy.

“Yes Everyone blames the coach. The coach did something wrong and we lost before the game started.

“He sold the game for $100,000, that’s why we lost against Italy. If you don’t believe, you can ask the players.”





The ex-coach also accused former Captain Sunday Oliseh of being a politician, and will never say the truth even when asked questions about the entire situation.

“Sunday Oliseh is a politician he will not say the truth, You can ask Daniel Amokachi he is bold and he will say the truth, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to talk now that he’s in the Government.”

In the encounter, Italy defeated Nigeria, 2-1, in a game that turned exciting the moment Baggio emerged from a three-match stupor.

Baggio scored in the 89th minute to tie the score, then made a penalty kick in the 102nd minute before 54,367 in the tournament’s first overtime match.