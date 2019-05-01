<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bolton Wanderers’ first-team squad will be available to play against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the EFL have confirmed.

The players have effectively ended their withdrawal of labour which saw last weekend’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Brentford suspended.

Sky Sports reports the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) stepped in to make loan payments to the players to ensure the fixture can be fulfilled.

A statement from the EFL said: “Bolton Wanderers has confirmed to the EFL that its first team squad will be available for the Club’s away fixture against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

“As a result, the game will take place as originally scheduled on Sunday 5 May, kick-off 12.30pm along with all other Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

“The EFL Board will determine on Thursday 2 May as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to last week’s suspended fixture with Brentford and details will be confirmed in due course.”

Bolton’s players boycotted their match with Brentford last weekend after not receiving their April wages from current owner Ken Anderson.

Meanwhile, the EFL gave prospective new owner Laurence Bassini an extra 48 hours to complete his takeover of Bolton on Tuesday.

The Football League’s governing body says it still requires some information from the former Watford owner before it approves the change of ownership.

Bassini previously said he was meeting EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey on Tuesday to prove he had the required funds to complete his planned takeover of the club.