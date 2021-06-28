Italian Serie A side Bologna are interested in acquiring Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo, according to reports.

Nwankwo has emerged as a target number of clubs in Europe following successful with Crotone last season.

The Nigerian was the only shining light in Crotone’s poor 2020-2021 campaign as he netted 20 goals in 38 league appearances.





Reports from Italy suggested that Simy Nwankwo is open to departure from Crotone following their relegation to the Serie B and Bologna are ready to take him.

The 29-year-old who is valued at €10m is also said to be in the rader of Lazio, Hella Verona , Real Betis, St Etienne, Monza and Salernitana.

Simy Nwankwo has only one year remaining on his contract with Crotone and the club are willing to listen to offers, rather than losing him for nothing next summer.