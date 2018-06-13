Serie A club Bologna hired former AC Milan and Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi to be their new coach on Wednesday.

Inzaghi, 44, helped Venezia reach the Serie B promotion playoffs last season and has now signed a two-year deal with Bologna.

He replaces Roberto Donadoni, who left the club in May.

Inzaghi, the older brother of Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, will be unveiled at the Stadio Renato dall’Ara on Friday morning.