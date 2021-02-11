



Boca Juniors have expressed interest in Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

ESPN says Boca Juniors have contacted Cavani over a stunning switch… in 2022.

Boca are eager to sign Cavani as he enters his twilight years.





But Man United are expected to trigger the year-long automatic contract extension in his current deal.

That would keep Cavani at Old Trafford until 2022, and Boca want to make sure they are at the front of the queue for his signature 18 months from now.