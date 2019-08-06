<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wolves have entered the race to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

The Italian has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with the Gunners desperate for defensive reinforcements.

According to the Times, though, Wolves have made Juventus a tempting offer.

A report on Tuesday claims the club have bid £30m (€32.5m) for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal, the report says, have had a two-year loan bid rejected by the Italian champions, who are happy for Rugani to leave but would prefer a permanent deal.

Wolves are said to have had an offer for Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby rejected. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will want to add depth to their squad ahead of their Europa League campaign.