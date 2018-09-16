Winger Blessing Olaniran Muyiwa came off the bench to grab a goal that sealed a vital 1-0 away win for his new club FK Tambov to sustain their charge for a promotion to the Russia Premier League.

This was only the winger’s third appearance of the season for the club since he joined in August and he went on to do his fight for a starting shirt no harm by scoring the 85th minute winner which helped his team move four points above the team in third position on the table.

“It feels really good to get my first goal for FK Tambov especially as it came as the winner in a very crucial away match,” the forward said.

Muyiwa also revealed he will wait for his chance with Nigeria Olympic team despite interest from Cote d’Ivoire, where he was born.

“I have turned down several offers by the Ivorian youth teams [Under-17 and Under-20] because I only want to represent Nigeria and I hope my performance with FK Tambov in Russia would get me an invite to the Nigeria U23 team ahead of the qualifiers in November,” he offered.

He was the 2016/2017 Uzbekistan Premier League Best Young Player.