Blaise Matuidi declared himself “really happy” at Juventus and confirmed talks over a new deal are ongoing with the Italian champions.

The France international, used 42 times in all competitions by Juve last season, has entered the final 12 months of his existing contract.

Matuidi has been a key player for the Turin giants since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and they are keen to tie him down to new terms.

Agent Mino Raiola has been left in charge of talks with Juventus, despite being handed a three-month ban by FIFA, and Matuidi has suggested he is willing to stay on beyond next season.

“I am really happy at Juve. We never know what can happen in football but in the meantime, I am happy – my family, too,” he said at a news conference on Thursday ahead of France’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Turkey.

“Regarding my contract, I let my agent deal with it. So far, he has always done well. I do not know why it would suddenly change. I am not worried.

“I talk to [Raiola] and everything is going well. Regarding the rest he will talk when the time is right. He’s the one who can talk about [his suspension]. It doesn’t prevent us from talking together. We’ll find the best solution.”

Matuidi is coming off the back of a largely underwhelming campaign for Juventus, with the Serie A giants retaining their league crown but falling well short in the Coppa Italia and Champions League.

But the 32-year-old, who started four times for France in last year’s World Cup-winning campaign, is keen to take the positives out of 2018-19.

“It was a season that was quite positive even if we wanted to go further in the Champions League,” he said. “It went quite well for me.

“I played almost every game. I didn’t have any big injuries so I’m quite happy with my season. Obviously there were some ups and down but overall it was a good season.”